I was Rape Slave at Epstein sex Factory

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his British socialite madam Ghislaine Maxwell ran a ruthless sex factory ruled by rape, terror and lies, according to a beauty who claims she became one of the kinky couple’s young prisoners of fear!

Juliette Bryant, now 40, says she was a 20-year-old from South Africa when she met the twisted sex fiend in Manhattan where he then lured her to his private orgy island in the Caribbean with promises of a modeling career.

For two years, Juliette was a victim of the predator’s sex trafficking operation — supervised by Maxwell — and witnessed a parade of at least 60 girls shipped in and out.

“It was just like a factory,” she says. “He was running a machine and Ghislaine Maxwell was the one operating it. People ask why I went back. Nobody disobeyed Epstein,” who flaunted his friendships with Britain’s Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton and other A-list members of the global power elite.

Ghislaine, 60, now faces 65 years behind bars after her Dec. 29 conviction for sex trafficking children. She’s due to be sentenced in Manhattan in June — but, as the ENQUIRER reports, sources say she’s negotiating a get-out-of-jail-free deal in return for tell-all testimony about Epstein’s buddies.

Epstein died suspiciously in his Manhattan prison cell in August 2019. Officially, his death was ruled a suicide, but experts believe Epstein was murdered before he could talk. Clinton, Andrew and other powerful pals insist they were unaware of his twisted sex slave ring.

But even now, two decades later, Juliette says she can’t forget and is still dealing with the trauma.

“Things happened there that scared me so deeply, I can’t even talk about them,” says Juliette, who is now suing Epstein’s $500 million estate. She says an American girlfriend introduced her to Epstein, who told her he had ties with the Victoria’s Secret lingerie company.

She presented a modeling portfolio to him in his hotel room where he praised her for having “the most amazing figure I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Shortly afterward, she was invited to fly down to his Virgin Islands party pad on his private jet for what she thought would be a photo shoot and “the most amazing opportunity of my life.”

Instead, she became the victim of nightmare abuse.

She says the mansion was crammed with kinky and nude pictures — one of a gigantic walrus raping a girl.

Invited to watch a movie with Epstein and another girl, Juliette was horrified when the gal began sexually pleasuring the twisted pedophile in front of her.

“I was absolutely petrified,” she says. “I was so young, I’d never seen anything like that. I was crying, I just ran out of the room. I didn’t know what to do.”

But she found “there was no hope of getting away. I was in a foreign country with no money or cell phone or means of communication.”

“I just realized then I was completely trapped and there was nothing I could do.”

“Ghislaine was running the girls and would tell us when we needed to go to his bedroom. You couldn’t say no, there was just no option.”

In Epstein’s bedroom, which was a chilling “ice cold and pitch black,” she would blank out her mind while the much older lech violated her — sometimes three times a day.

“I just checked out of my body and let him do what he wanted because I didn’t know what else to do,” she says. “I tried to escape in my mind. I tried to pretend it wasn’t happening.”

“I never felt okay again after that — everything just fell to pieces. It’s very, very hard to understand. I am still trying to piece it all together.”