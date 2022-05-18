Hunter Biden’s HIV Horror!

Terrified he might have a deadly sexually transmitted disease, President Joe Biden’s junkie son Hunter urged his mistress Hallie Biden — the widow of his brother — to get tested for HIV.

“YOU NEED TO GET TESTED FOR HIV HALLIE,” reads a shocking message Hunter sent on July 27, 2018, that was recovered from his now notorious abandoned laptop computer.

“You need to inform me of the result. TODAY. I’m getting tested today. I have been sick scared Hallie and you Han g [sic] up on me. The love you give is so disturbing.”

Shortly after his brother, Beau, 46, died of brain cancer on May 30, 2015, Hunter plunged into a steamy affair with Hallie, which was approved by his dad!

“We are all lucky Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” the future president said at the time. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

But the affair was crumbling at the time of the HIV crisis and another of Hunter’s lovers, stripper Lunden Roberts, was carrying his love child, daughter Navy, now 3.

Womanizing Hunter was also bedding Hallie’s sister Elizabeth Secundy, who was separated from her hubby and called him a “prince” and said she “loved” him, says a source.

Meanwhile, lawyer Hunter cruelly blasted Hallie for substance abuse and as a “clueless middle-aged over-botoxed loser” despite his own addiction issues.

As the National ENQUIRER reported, in 2019, when Hunter dumped Hallie, he also supposedly cleaned up his act and wed second wife Melissa Cohen, mom of his son Beau Jr., 2.