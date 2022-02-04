Hubby Leaves Maxwell For Young Yoga Queen

The rats are deserting convicted Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell’s sinking ship — she learned in a “dramatic” prison call her young husband, Scott Borgerson, has “moved on” with a firm and flexible yoga teacher!

Borgerson, 46, secretly married Jeffrey Epstein’s partner in crime Ghislaine, 60, in 2016. He vowed to stand by her after she was busted in 2020 on child sex and sex trafficking charges.

But now that she’s been found guilty and faces up to 65 years in prison, Scott has taken up with Kris McGinn, 49, and given Ghislaine the kiss-off, insiders dish.

“There was a dramatic phone call between them while she was in jail,” snips a source. “Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else!”

But Maxwell has a new shot at freedom. Her lawyers are asking for a mistrial after charging several jurors failed to disclose they were victims of sex abuse.