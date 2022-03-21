Armageddon is Just Weeks Away!

America and the world are just a heartbeat away from a nuclear holocaust that will wipe mankind off the face of the earth, according to a chilling CIA assessment of the Ukraine crisis obtained by The National ENQUIRER!

Despite President Joe Biden’s efforts to back away from the brink, intelligence analysts are convinced it’s only a matter of weeks — or perhaps days — before nuclear missiles fill the air as deranged Russian strongman Vladimir Putin vents his frustration over a failed dream to reshape Europe.

The deranged 69-year-old tyrant’s trigger finger is poised over the largest nuclear stockpile on the planet — an estimated 6,250 warheads — that could turn the globe into a radioactive wasteland. Military experts dish he has the will — and even the desire — to use it to back up his threat that meddling in Russia’s assault on Ukraine will result in consequences “you have never seen in your entire history.”

“It’s pretty clear what Putin is saying,” retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely tells The ENQUIRER. “He has nuclear weapons, and he’s willing to use them.”

After Putin put his nuclear forces on “High Alert” in the early days of the invasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov punctuated the chilling threat declaring if World War III erupts, his country wouldn’t hesitate to use atomic weapons.

“To threaten nukes cost Putin nothing. To use them will cost him everything,” retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the former commander of Army forces in Europe, told CNBC.

But a CIA analyst tells The ENQUIRER, “Putin can’t afford to lose and is convinced Biden will blink first. If he backs down, his reign as Russia’s new czar is over. His closest associates will be sharpening their knives and will move in for the kill.”

Over the opening days of the war, America and its NATO allies resisted direct confrontation with Russia in Ukraine — opting instead for crippling economic sanctions. But all hell will break loose if Russia advances into its neighbors Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Poland. They are NATO members and, if invaded, would demand U.S. military involvement.

“If Putin steps foot in one of those countries, it’s either we were lying about NATO all the while or we have to fight,” Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, tells The ENQUIRER exclusively. “And with a guy like Putin, who just doesn’t care, it’s an incredibly dangerous situation.”

A Russian nuclear attack would come from land, sea and air. Their arsenal includes 310 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of showering as many as 800 total warheads down on target countries. Putin also boasts of possessing “invincible” weapons, including hypersonic missiles that carry warheads to their targets at ten to 15 times the speed of sound along with cruise missiles that fly so low and fast they can evade radar.

Along with a multitude of land launch sites, nukes could be unleashed from as many as 70 bomber aircraft and ten ballistic missile submarines.

“The subs could be anywhere in the world,” says Vallely. “They can theoretically slip undetected into waters that are just off the coast of America. From there, they can launch their missiles in a first strike, giving us very little time to react.”

By comparison, the U.S. boasts 5,500 nuclear warheads also ready to be deployed from submarines, aircraft and ground launchers. Any attack would result in Mutually Assured Destruction — the end of the U.S., Russia and likely the rest of the world.

Experts say it’s hard to fathom the horror that would be wrought by even a single 800-kiloton nuke detonating over a U.S. city.

If such a device exploded above Boston, for instance, the resulting blast would likely destroy every structure for almost 52 square miles and critically burn or outright incinerate anyone within 148 square miles, according to Harvard nuclear arms historian Alex Wellerstein.

He estimates that 460,120 people would perish, and 395,640 would be injured from a fireball, which would initially reach roughly 200 million degrees.

Matthew Kroenig, author of The Logic of American Nuclear Strategy, writes Russia’s first wave of attacks would target U.S. nuclear silos along with America’s 131 most populated cities to “destroy industrial capability and inflict massive destruction.”

And while the U.S. can shoot down the Russian nukes with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, the shield would surely be pierced by the onslaught, Pentagon experts say.

A nuclear war would not only obliterate a vast majority of the global population, but also cause a “nuclear winter” that would destroy the environment, making survival extremely difficult for all remaining animal and plant species.

Putin’s real aim is to restore Russia to the glory days of the Soviet Union by any means, according to military strategists. His despicable and unprovoked Ukraine land grab stunned the world and demonstrated he is far more unstable and dangerous than many ever realized, analysts say.

“You kind of get the sense that either he doesn’t care or he’s not completely in touch with reality,” says Tom Collina, policy director at the Ploughshares Fund, which seeks to eliminate nuclear weapons. Collina told CNN: “Does he fully understand the consequences of what he’s doing, or has he become … divorced from reality.”

