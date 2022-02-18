Hornswoggle Slams Dinklage

Woke actor Peter Dinklage is coming up short with other little people in the acting world after blasting a Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs planned remake!

The 4-foot-5 star recently said it was “backwards” to revive the old Disney classic about seven little men sharing a house — triggering a huge backlash from lots of little men who wanted those roles!

Professional wrestling star Dylan Postl, 35 — who portrays the character Hornswoggle the leprechaun in the WWE — was among the first to slam the Game of Thrones actor, 52, for his comments.

“It makes me so sick to my stomach to think there are seven roles for dwarfs who can’t get normal acting roles, or very few and far between roles, and now they are gone because of this guy,” says Postl.

“Honestly, who died and made Peter Dinklage king of the dwarfs? It pisses me off.”