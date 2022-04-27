Hope Dims for Troubled Hope Solo

Former Olympic soccer hero Hope Solo has hit a new low — and insiders fear she may be a threat to her own kids!

The World Cup champion, 40, was busted March 31 on charges of misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest and impaired driving after she was found sleeping in her car — with the motor running — in a North Carolina parking lot with her kids in the back seat!

She refused to take a field sobriety test.

“Hope needs help, and she needs help now, not just for her sake but the sake of her kids,” warns an insider.

Hope is married to former NFL star Jerramy Stevens, 42, and gave birth to their twins in 2020. Her stormy marriage began with controversy when Stevens was arrested the day before their wedding after an altercation that ended with his arrest for domestic battery. Charges were never filed.

Hope was arrested in 2014 on domestic assault charges after police said she attacked two relatives at a home near Seattle. The charges were officially dropped in 2018.

Through her attorney, Solo insisted her kids are safe and there’s more to the story behind the arrest. But the source says, “Hope just can’t seem to stay away from trouble. If she doesn’t get help soon, she could lose her kids forever!”