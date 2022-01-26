Hog Heaven Turns Pure Hell!

Pigheaded Wyverne Flatt is locked in a mudslinging slugfest with officials in his tiny New York town, who are snorting at him to part with his 100-pound emotional support swine — or risk time in the pen!

Earlier this year, the village of Canajoharie enacted a law prohibiting residents from keeping farm animals. But Flatt — devoted owner of a potbellied porker — calls the new rule a bunch of hogwash!

The South Carolina native, 54, says his petite piggy Ellie is “a real sweet little animal” and “part of my family.”

He admits Ellie was initially just a pet, but claims he grew to depend on her after his “really bad divorce.”

Since then, his squealing sidekick got registered as an official emotional support animal — complete with her own photo ID!

Flatt explains, “I got used to her being around. She gets up on the couch and watches TV and snuggles up with me.”

But officials have raised a stink, so Flatt is currently prepping for a criminal trial in March, when he’ll fight to keep Ellie — and risk six months in prison and up to $18,000 in civil fines!

“She’s cleaner than anybody else’s cat or dog,” he insists. “I have the right to have an emotional support animal as long as she’s not a nuisance, and she absolutely is not.”