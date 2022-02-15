Hillary vs Trump – New 2024 Brawl For it All!

Former President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are squaring off to run against each other in a vicious, trash-talking revenge grudge rematch of their 2016 White House showdown, political insiders tell The National ENQUIRER.

Sources say the pair ferociously hate each other, but agree on one thing — they detest Joe Biden and believe he’s bungled his gig as president and only they can save America in 2024.

Meanwhile, scorned Hillary is still smarting over her 2016 loss to Trump after beating him in opinion polls up until Election Day — and even winning the popular vote by millions!

Trump is fuming over the outcome of the 2020 election — which he insists was stolen from him despite no credible proof — and wants another shot at the presidency.

Although neither has officially announced their 2024 run, political insiders reveal each has secretly started work on campaigns and strategy.

Also, many experts believe Trump vs. Hillary is a done deal.

“Nobody else in the Republican Party even comes close to having the visibility, power and influence of Trump,” notes a political operative.

“And it’s the same with the Democrats. Biden looks to be toast, so who do they have apart from Hillary?”

Former FOX host Bill O’Reilly notes, “Hillary Clinton wants the nomination. She knows the Biden administration is falling apart, which is why you’re seeing her surface right now.”

A December poll put Trump as the clear GOP frontrunner with 54 percent and the next candidate, Ted Cruz, with 11 percent.

Dick Morris, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, claims the scandal-scarred former commander in chief has already started to mastermind Hillary’s comeback.

Morris insists there’s “a good chance” of Hillary and Trump going toe-to-toe again, saying, “Hillary has set up a brilliant strategy that nobody else is able to do.”

Meanwhile, the two see a run against each other as personal, spies dish.

“Hillary’s never come to grips with the idea that she lost,” says Alex Stein, a Dallas-based right-wing pundit.

“She loathes Trump. She’s been desperate to become president for decades and Trump spoiled her one chance. I bet she’s fiending for the chance to exact vengeance.”

Donald will “run again because Trump hates to lose,” notes New York City political consultant Hank Sheinkopf. “He doesn’t like being a nobody. He could never accept the fact that he lost. That’s not who he is. It’s not his nature.”

Trump and Hillary hate each other’s guts following their vicious 2016 contest.

Trump spewed mean nicknames like “Crooked Hillary,” “Heartless Hillary” and “Lying Hillary,” and branded her “a nasty woman proven to be a liar.”

He labeled her “the worst Secretary of State in the history of the United States,” and said her “stamina” and health were weak.

At rallies, Trump ranted: “Hillary Clinton is a bigot. She lies and she smears and she paints decent Americans as racists.” He also threatened to “lock her up” if he won.

Hillary shot back: “From the start, Donald Trump has built his campaign on prejudice and paranoia. He is taking hate groups mainstream and helping a radical fringe take over the Republican Party.”

As for his insults, she said: “I can take care of myself. What I am concerned about is how he goes after everybody else. He is undermining the values that we stand for … across America.”

Hillary also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would like Trump as president because he would be a weak “puppet.”

She also called Trump a bad loser, saying after failing to win an Emmy for his TV show The Apprentice “he started tweeting that The Emmys were rigged.”

She even mocked his hair, saying it “gets more attention than mine.”

Both also accused each other of being corrupt.

Adds the political insider, “Hillary and Trump would be the most bitter and highly contested grudge match of the last 100 years.”

“The insults will get worse and the attacks more personal. But is that what the American people want or need? And would either of them really save the country?”