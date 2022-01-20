Hilary’s Crippled Comeback!

Oscar winner Hilary Swank unselfishly set aside acting to care for her dying dad, and now sources said she’s asking heavyweight Hollywood pals to help get her career off life support!

The Million Dollar Baby star recently revealed she left Hollywood in 2014 to care for her once-estranged Air Force veteran dad, Stephen, as he underwent a lung transplant. She said she ultimately became his “sole caretaker” until his death in October.

“The plan was to take off a year,” Swank explained. “One year quickly turned into two and then three.”

The emotional toll, she added, was “overwhelming.”

“I grew incredibly close to him during this time,” she said. “Not a day goes by when I don’t miss him.”

Now, the 47-year-old actress wants to launch a comeback, but is finding her years out of the spotlight a major obstacle, pals dished. She’s appeared in just a couple of smaller films and TV series since 2019.

“Hilary was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but she’s been off the front burner for so long, a lot of people aren’t taking her calls anymore,” said an insider.

As a result, sources said the Boys Don’t Cry actress has reached out to Million Dollar co-stars Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman and other high-profile

pals to open a few doors for her.

“The good news is Hilary has friends in high places who have a lot of pull,” the source spilled. “They believe in her.”