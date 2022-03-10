Hello? Adele Needs Help!

Songbird Adele’s unhinged behavior has convinced pals an intervention is the only way to stop her downward spiral!

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 33, recently shocked onlookers by sobbing, stripping down to her bra and performing a pole dance in a London gay club — hours after announcing on British TV she plans to have a baby with her super-agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

“Adele is out of control,” says an insider. “Those close to her want to sit her down and make her realize she needs help.”

Adele, who says she gave up drinking last October, followed her striptease with an inexplicable crying jag and battery of baffling questions to pals.

The scary performance at the G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event comes on the heels of her stunning January decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency — giving only 24 hours notice.

Still, Adele managed to wow the crowd at the 2022 Brit Awards on Feb. 8.

As The National ENQUIRER has reported, sources dish Adele’s bizarre behavior stems from her rocky relationship with beau Paul, who is ready to move on from her.

“Adele’s convinced this guy is her soulmate, but he’s giving her the runaround and she can’t handle it,” says the insider. “Her friends believe she needs to be confronted before it’s too late.”