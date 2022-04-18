Heidi Fleiss Flips The Bird in Flap Over Pet Macaws

Former Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss is for the birds — she’s opening a no-cage sanctuary for macaws after getting her feathers ruffled in a custody fight over four parrots!

Fleiss, 56, has her claws out for Brandi McClain, 51, after giving the woman four macaws to take care of — only to find one of the multihued hookbills has flown the coop, another is stuck in a cage, and the last two went to a man at a rescue shelter who gave them to his neighbor!

“I bought four birds and entrusted them to Brandi,” squawks Fleiss. “The instructions were: If there is any problem, the birds revert to me!”

But McClain chirps the birds “were gifted to me” and claims they’re getting the best care.

As the National ENQUIRER readers know, bird-brained Heidi decided to take wing from southern Nevada after locals badly wounded one of her macaws with a pellet gun.

She says the new cage-free sanctuary, near the Laura Ingalls Wilder museum in Mansfield, Miss., will be open to the public, and hopes it will “change the way all captive macaws are forced to sit there until they die!”

Fleiss — whose prostitution biz serviced high-end Hollywood horndogs in the ’90s —served 20 months behind bars for tax evasion.