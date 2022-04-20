Harry & Meghan Cover-up Holds Queen for Ransom!

Royal troublemakers Harry and Meghan are orchestrating a shocking cover-up in their bitter, long-running war against the monarchy, The National ENQUIRER can reveal!

The raging renegades have gone to court in a desperate bid to conceal the truth about their finances and suppress explosive details about the royal family feud, sources say.

Their secrets are locked in an unprecedented 283-page lawsuit the 37-year-old prince launched against the British government demanding white-glove police protection for him and his family any time they visit the U.K.

“After going to court Harry won an order to seal his case from the public and the big question is: What does he have to hide?” asks a senior palace courtier.

“What’s in there that’s so embarrassing, shocking or outrageous he and Meghan don’t want it to see the light of day?”

Harry has said he won’t set foot in the U.K. with Meghan and their kids — Archie, 2, and ten-month-old Lilibet — until they get the special protection detail they lost when they quit royal duties two years ago.

“He offered to pay for the police himself but was told the elite protection wasn’t for sale,” spills the palace insider. “He retaliated with this lawsuit!”

Legal sources say Harry’s court filing could expose the eye-watering price tag for protecting the royal family.

“It costs taxpayers about $140 million a year for security,” dishes a source.

“Harry and Meghan’s royal protection topped $28 million in their last year! You can be sure they’ve laid out the princely sums paid for every royal to justify their request. That could be highly embarrassing for Her Majesty!”

Sealing the lawsuit could also hide instances of when Scotland Yard was strong-armed into covering for the Sussexes’ bad behavior.

“There are situations they’re routinely asked to bury — a drunken moment, an embarrassing fight, an ugly disagreement,” dishes a law enforcement source.