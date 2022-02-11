Hannity Swimming in Rough Watters!

Sly Fox News has a new “it” boy — and it’s making Sean Hannity worried!

Dashing metrosexual Jesse Watters recently made his primetime debut with a staggering 3.8 million viewers — which did not go unnoticed by veteran host Sean, according to insiders.

“Jesse is 43, handsome, and the new heartthrob around the office with his tight pants and cool white sneakers,” snitches a source.

“Sean is 60 and totally respected — but it feels like Jesse is the future of the network, while Sean is the past!”

So far, Hannity has been supportive of the new kid’s meteoric rise to the top, even appearing as a guest on one of Jesse’s first shows. However, sources say in the cutthroat world of TV, Sean definitely knows what’s going on!

“How can Sean compete with a super-cute guy who is as comfortable attending the ballet at Lincoln Center as sitting behind the news desk?” snips a source.

“Jesse is a modern man who can eat at Nobu or hang around in just a robe with a puppy on his lap. Even liberals have to admit he’s adorable!”

Insiders add Watters know it’s his time.

“He’s getting more viewers than Hannity,” dishes a pal. “Hell, he’s getting more viewers than The Bachelor.

