Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gets Slammed Again

Gwyneth Paltrow’s goofy lifestyle site Goop has won the Rusty Razor prize — for being the “best” promoter of the “worst pseudoscience of the year!”

The dubious honor was handed down by The Skeptic, a U.K. publication that champions “evidence-based reality.”

And that’s just the latest public humiliation for the actress’ notorious wellness empire!

As previously reported by The National ENQUIRER, advertising watchdog group Truth in Advertising just recenly slammed Goop for “deceptive health claims.”

The organization blasted the pricey products being shilled by Gwyneth — ­including “vampire repellent,” “healing” body stickers, and jade vaginal eggs to boost “feminine energy!”