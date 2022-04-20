Gwen Stefani’s Ring of Truth!

New bride Gwen Stefani sent a clear message to hubby Blake Shelton to shape up or ship out when she “forgot” to wear her wedding ring on a late-night TV appearance, sources dish.

The 52-year-old “Hollaback Girl” singer made a big deal about the missing ring, which Gwen coyly insists she forgot to grab out of a cleaning machine.

“I’m so sorry, Blakey,” Gwen gushed on the show. “I love my husband!”

But a friend tells The National ENQUIRER Gwen was giving Blake, 45, a pointed hint of how things could turn out, especially if he keeps piling on pounds and goes on tour with his ex.

“Few, if any, people would have noticed she wasn’t wearing her ring,” confides the friend. “But Blake got the message that the wedding ring, and everything else, could go away.”

Although the power couple appear lovey-dovey in public, behind the scenes things aren’t so blissful, spies tattle.

“Gwen thinks Blake is getting a little too complacent, especially by letting his body go to pot,” squeals another pal.

“He packed on more than 30 pounds during the pandemic, and he’s made little to no effort to shed it.”

In contrast, Gwen is a health fiend.

“She weighs about the same she did 25 years ago,” says the pal. “It distresses her that while she is exercising, Blake is chowing down and guzzling beers.”

The songbird is also said to be stressing over Blake’s plans to hit the road now that “The Voice” is cutting back from two seasons a year to one. Gwen hoped it would give Blake more time to spend with her and her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. But he apparently has other priorities.

“Blake has road fever,” reveals the first friend. “While being a coach on ‘The Voice,’ he could only play a handful of concerts a year. Now he wants to do a big tour — 60, 70 dates or more.”

And sources say he’s considering teaming up with his 38-year-old ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, which would set the country music world on its ears after bad blood between them led to their 2015 divorce.

“Blake believes they could sell out stadiums,” says the friend. “But that’s not necessarily music to Gwen’s ears. She knows Blake loves her, but she feels she’s not getting the best Blake he can be, and it’s become a real problem.”