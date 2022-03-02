Gwen Stefani’s Going Bald!

Blond rocker Gwen Stefani is facing the bald truth for going platinum — her hair’s falling out!

Sources say the 52-year-old natural brunette has long been undergoing weekly lightening treatments that have left her hair “so weak it is falling out in clumps” — and now she’s “looking into” secretly getting hair plugs.

“There are literally bald patches on her scalp from all the coloring and heat styling,” snitches an insider. “She wears extensions and toppers to conceal it, and she doesn’t even let [husband] Blake [Shelton] see her without her wigs on.”

Memphis dermatologist Dr. Purvisha Patel tells The National ENQUIRER: “Next to every hair follicle on our body, there is a nerve and a blood vessel that is attached. Hair treatments such as dying or, even worse, bleaching and perming, expose these structures to chemicals. Over time, there is damage to the nerve and blood vessel and hair loss can [occur].”

Sources say the No Doubt frontwoman simply has to accept she can’t dye her hair and have it, too.

“She’s totally obsessed with keeping up her blond bombshell image,” confides the insider. “But she’s been warned she won’t have any hair left if she continues damaging it this way.”