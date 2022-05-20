Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Tacky Taste Wars

Blake Shelton ain’t “Doin’ What She Likes” when it comes to wife Gwen Stefani and their posh new mansion in Oklahoma!

In fact, tipsters tell The National ENQUIRER the country music hunk, 45, and his pop princess, 52, have been butting heads over fixtures, paint, furnishings and more.

“It’s turned into a total nightmare because they have such different tastes,” squeals a source.

“They’re arguing over every little thing, like bathroom tiles and kitchen cabinet handles, and it’s not been a good start for their marriage. Gwen just doesn’t like Blake’s style. She’s looking over his shoulder and putting her two cents in as he sweats to finish her dream house.”

Back in 2018, Blake built a Hawaiian-style mansion on his Tishomingo ranch — complete with palm trees — in the hopes of pleasing his picky lady. But sources say she calls it “tacky” behind his back.

“Secretly, she moans he really has bad taste, and his Hawaiian-style monstrosity is just one example,” reveals an insider. “She hates it.”

“He built the new mansion for her because she’s still an L.A. girl and it’s more contemporary, but it’s been a pain in the behind.”

“He’s sorry he ever took on the project. Gwen is even nitpicking about the barn and stall for the horse he gave her when they were dating. This house has been a huge headache, right from the studs. Friends just hope they don’t sour on marriage over this.”

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, the couple, who struck up a romance while coaches on The Voice and married in 2021, are at odds over more than decorating.