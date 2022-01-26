Gum Disease Can Drive You Nuts!

Here’s something to chew on! Gum disease boosts your risk of developing chronic illnesses, including mental health and heart conditions. In the most comprehensive study of its kind, researchers at England’s University of Birmingham compared patients with a history of periodontal disease — including gingivitis and periodontitis — to patients with no record.

They found that within three years, the gum disease group showed increased risk of developing mental issues, autoimmune conditions, various cardiovascular-related diseases, and type 2 diabetes. The study provides clear evidence why healthcare professionals must be more vigilant for early signs of gum disease, said the researchers.

“Patients need an effective treatment plan targeting both oral and wider health to reduce the risk of future illness,” notes study researcher Krish Nirantharakumar .