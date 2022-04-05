Grimes Ditches Musk for Leaker Chelsea Manning!

Canadian songbird Grimes ditched billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk for the transgender military traitor Chelsea Manning!

The lovebirds are reportedly “living together” at Grimes’ Austin, Texas, home, where she is raising the two young children she had with the quirky Tesla CEO.

“They’re getting serious,” reveals a source. Grimes split with her rich baby daddy for the second time in recent months. Sources say Musk, 50, was miffed after the “Oblivion” singer, 34, told Vanity Fair they had a “fluid” relationship and he forced her to live “below the poverty line” in a “$40,000 house.”

Meanwhile, Manning, 34, has “liked” several of Grimes’ tweets, including the announcement she and Musk — a dad of seven — had welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate three months ago. They had their first child, the oddly named X Æ A-XII Musk, in 2020.

Manning, a former Army intelligence officer, made headlines nearly a decade ago when she gave WikiLeaks hundreds of thousands of classified documents. She was found guilty of 20 crimes and sentenced to 35 years behind bars. Manning underwent sexual reassignment surgery while in prison and attempted suicide several times before her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017.