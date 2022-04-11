Get Paid to Poop

Here’s a crappy way to earn cold hard cash — a biotech company will pay people up to $1,500 per month for their poop!

Scientists at Seres Therapeutics are seeking a big pile of samples via their GoodNature Stool Donation Program. The company plans to study the collected waste as part of their mission to develop therapies for gastrointestinal infections and disorders.

“Everyone has to do their business. Make sure yours does some good,” toots their website.

Qualified squatters will need to take a seat three to four times a week at a designated collection site. Volunteers must be healthy individuals from 18 to 50 years old, who are of normal weight, don’t smoke and have no history of gastrointestinal disease or alcohol or drug abuse. Pregnant women are not eligible.

However, one research insider, who is unrelated to the project, notes, “It can be very challenging to get people to participate. Folks just don’t like the idea of bagging up all that s**t.”

The company reportedly hopes to use the samples to further their development of oral microbiome medication to treat recurrent Clostridium difficile infections — a potentially deadly, diarrhea-causing intestinal bug.

Current donation locations are in Irvine, Calif., Cambridge, Mass., and Tempe, Ariz.