Gasbag Stephen Colbert is Pain in the Pump!

Tone-deaf Stephen Colbert has earned the ire of ordinary, hard-working Americans everywhere after yukking it up on national TV about the record price of gas!

Coming across as an out-of-touch rich guy, the CBS Late Show jokester, 57, first noted how gas prices have spiked past $4 a gallon ever since oil-rich Russia invaded its western neighbor Ukraine.

Then he cracked: “Okay, that stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two.”

Colbert, who earns a reported $15 million per year and is worth $75 million, then added insult to injury!

“I’m willing to pay,” he added. “I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla!”

Social media users were quick to note “the disconnect” between what the megabucks comic thinks is funny and the financial realities that rip holes in Main Street America’s wallets.

“The mentality of celebrities and the people who have to drive to work every day in a car that costs less than $50K” couldn’t be further apart, says one Twitter user.