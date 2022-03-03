Garth’s Getting First Tattoo at Age 60!

Country king Garth Brooks inked a deal with youngest daughter Allie Colleen to get his first tattoo and says now it’s time to pay up!

“I’ve got to figure out what it’s going to be. But it’s got to be done this year in 2022,” says the “Friends in Low Places” singer, who turned 60 on Feb. 7.

The doughy dad didn’t elaborate on his promise with the tatted-up 25-year-old, who’s following in her father’s music footsteps. But he admits, “We decided on it years ago. So, we’ll get it done.”

The brunette songbird — one of the Nashville great’s three daughters with first wife Sandy Mahl — sports two arms covered in ink and a dragonfly at the base of her neck.

Garth jokes about his future skin art, “I’m thinkin’ something small like a sleeve or something.”