Garth Brooks Dives Into Bar Biz

Garth Brooks could soon be making new friends in his OWN low place!

The “Two Pina Coladas” singer got his start playing gin joints in Nashville and sources say the country crooner, 60, wants to move ahead with his dream of opening his own dive bar in Music City.“I know exactly the way I’d want it to be because I live in the dive bars,” he says. “Just take the fun thing out of every dive bar you’ve ever been in. Because for me that’s what it’s all about!”

Garth would be the latest in a string of country singers to open a Nashville saloon, following in the steps of Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Kid Rock and Miranda Lambert. Sources say buzz about Brooks’ passion project surfaced in December after a company linked to his former accountant and business manager purchased a “massive space” on Broadway in downtown Nashville that used to be an ax-throwing bar.

The “People Loving People” singer has also been touring various tacky taverns throughout the country over the last three years, seemingly collecting concepts for his own watering hole. Just two years ago, Garth promised: “It’s coming. I would say probably in the next two years, three years. Because, come on man, when you talk about Broadway [in Nashville], that is ‘friends in low places’ right there.” “It’s the perfect place!”