Feds Probe Hunter Biden’s Pimped-out Ride!

Hunter Biden got a lot of mileage out of being the then-vice president’s son — in 2014 he received a $142,000 plug-in hybrid sports car as a gift from a Kazakhstani oligarch!

Prosecutors in a federal probe investigating Hunter’s shady overseas business deals say banker Kenges Rakishev bought a sleek Fisker Karma for Hunter from a New Jersey dealership. Why he received the gift remains a mystery.

As The National ENQUIRER recently reported, the FBI stands accused of covering up explosive evidence found on Hunter’s laptop — and sources say the material could lead to an indictment that could paralyze his father Joe’s presidency!