Faith Hill’s Hollywood Hopes Shake Tim McGraw’s Faith

Faith Hill’s exploding acting career at age 54 has her seeing movie stardom, but her Hollywood dreams are rocking her marriage to fellow country star Tim McGraw, insiders squeal.

The popular pair teamed to play pioneer couple James and Margaret Dutton in the ten-episode TV series “1883,” a prequel to the hit Paramount TV Western Yellowstone.

The rave reviews Faith won have her thinking about the acting career that’s eluded her since her big-budget 2004 box office flop The Stepford Wives, according to sources.

Now friends sayshe’s ready to go whole hog toward becoming an A-list film and TV star and that’s rubbing Tim, also 54, wrong.

“Tim has always looked at acting as just a sideline to his country career,” a friend says. “He gets tons of offers, but he’s only done a couple of films. He thought ‘1883’ would be a fun project for them to do, but it got so big Faith caught a case of acting fever again.”

A friend notes the couple bought a home in Beverly Hills in 2003 to be nearer to the Hollywood action.

While Faith’s acting career stalled, Tim hit the jackpot starring in the 2004 hit Friday Night Lights and the Oscar-winning The Blind Side in 2009.

A dejected Faith pushed to sell their California home in 2010, and now she wants to move back!

“But that isn’t the life Tim wants for them,” tattles the friend. “Their three daughters are grown and out of the house now, so Tim is content to stay home in Nashville with Faith and enjoy their empty-nesters status.”

Although a rep denied our story, the pal adds: “Tim has no desire to move back to southern California, but Faith is adamant she deserves the chance to show the world what she can do as an actress, even if it turns their marriage upside down.”

Ironically, Tim said he believes Faith was born to play tough-as-nails Margaret on 1883, revealing the role was “not far from Faith’s character in general.”

“Faith probably found the role of a lifetime playing Margaret,” the friend adds. “But that might not translate into playing other characters.”