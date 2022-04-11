Ex-king Edward Exposed as Nazi Spy!

After giving up the throne to wed an American divorcee, shameful King Edward VIII became a turncoat spy and sold out Britain and the Allies to the Nazis.

That’s the shocking charge in the gripping documentary Edward VIII: Britain’s Traitor King, based on historian Andrew Lownie’s book of the same title.

After shocking the world by abdicating the throne in 1936, the Duke of Windsor and bride Wallis Simpson quickly met Adolf Hitler in 1937, the same year they were wed.

The film pushes the twisted scheme the former monarch used his ties with Europe’s elites to betray his country.

After claiming to be loyal to the Allies, Edward, who was living in exile with Wallis in France, was invited by the French government to inspect its military in 1940.

The turncoat royal then whipped off four dispatches about the crummy shape of the French military and passed them to a friend who was a Nazi informant, according to the doc.

The Germans used the info for their invasion of France.

Also, during Germany’s murderous London Blitz air attacks, the royal rat sent a telegram to pal and Spanish banker Ricardo Espirito Santo, who was a Nazi spy, saying: “Continued severe bombing would make England ready for peace.”

The coded message also said Edward, who had been appointed governor of the Bahamas by English Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was ready to return to Europe.

According to the documentary, this meant the ­despicable Duke was rarin’ to come back to England as king, and a puppet of Nazi monster Hitler.

The film reveals a July 1940 diary entry by English lawmaker Henry “Chips” Channon that Edward’s kin told him: “My brother [Edward] wants to be a Gauleiter [head of an area in the Nazi empire].”

Another entry reads: “Rumors are over-ripe and rife. Diana Cooper told me today the Windsors genuinely believe they will be restored to the throne under German influence; he will become a sort of Gauleiter and Wallis a queen. Perhaps!”