Eva & Ryan – Baby Or Breakup!

Big-Screen hottie Eva Mendes and hunky Ryan Gosling are adding to their brood to save their relationship!

That’s the shocking news from sources close to the troubled A-list couple.

The seemingly picture-perfect pair have had more than their share of ups and downs since hooking up in 2011 — and Eva, 45, laid down the law that having a third child was their only hope of staying together.

“Eva was very clear when they had this big talk about their family’s future,” an insider spilled. “She told Ryan she wanted at least one more kid, and if he didn’t get on board then he’d be left behind!”

The Hollywood sweethearts met when Ryan, 39, co-starred with Eva in the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Quit Hollywood For Family

They’re raising two young daughters, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, but sources said they’ve battled over everything from Ryan’s grueling work schedule to Eva’s endless jealousy over his attractive co-stars.

Eva, who starred in the 2005 rom-com Hitch with Will Smith, was most recently suspicious of Ryan’s relationship with his First Man co-star Claire Foy, according to an insider.

The British beauty, who played a young Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, split from her husband of four years while she and Ryan worked together.

“One time, Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on,” the insider snitched.

As The National ENQUIRER has reported, sources said Ryan and Eva were leading separate lives at the start of 2019 and planning to quit Hollywood in a last-ditch bid to save the romance.

But insiders now claim the two have rededicated themselves to making things work both personally and professionally, with Eva stepping away from her career to focus on raising their brood.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling did not respond to our requests for comment.