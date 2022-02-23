Emma’s Naked Orgasm Hunt

Sexagenarian Oscar winner Emma Thompson takes it all off in her new movie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. “It’s very challenging to be nude at 62,” says the English actress, who reveals her character “stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe.” In the Brit dramedy, Emma plays a widowed schoolteacher who hires a male escort — hoping to experience an orgasm for the first time! As for unusual prep, Emma says she, her director, Sophie Hyde, and co-star Daryl McCormack “rehearsed entirely nude and talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about, things we like about them, described one another’s bodies.” Hope the flick has a happy ending.