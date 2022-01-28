Elvira Stung By Gay Secret!

TV Horror hostess –Cassandra Peterson says she scared off thousands of “horny old men” from salivating over her alter ego — Elvira, Mistress of the Dark — when she came out as a lesbian last year!

“I knew there were going to be some horny old men out there who were just not going to like the fact that they didn’t have a chance with me anymore,” says the spooky 70-year-old, who has spent most of her adult life playing wasp-waisted witch Elvira.

Cassandra, who was married to a man for 22 years, comes clean in her memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, which reveals she’s spent the last two decades under the spell of former bodybuilder Teresa “T” Wierson.

She says being gay cost her 11,000 fans on social media — and gained her 60,000 new ones!