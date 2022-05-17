Ellen Pompeo Finally Admits Katherine Heigl Had The Cure!

Katherine Heigl, long rumored to be difficult and ungrateful during her Grey’s Anatomy days by Hollywood scallywags, is suddenly being backed up by the medical show’s all-powerful TV superstar Ellen Pompeo more than a decade late! Ellen, now the highest-paid actress on TV, is finally spilling the truth about her oft-maligned former castmate, who left the hit ABC series in 2010 amid a sea of controversy.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working. She was 100 percent right,” spills the 52-year-old actress, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey.

But back in 2009, Katherine, who played Dr. Izzie Stevens, ruffled Tinseltown feathers after an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. “I’m gonna keep saying this ’cause I hope it embarrasses them,” raged Heigl, now 43, describing “cruel” 17-hour workdays. “I very publicly — and for many years after — got my ass kicked for speaking up,” she gripes.

Now, Ellen says her co-star was “ahead of her time. She made a statement about our crazy hours, and of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful. When the truth is, she’s 100 percent honest and it’s absolutely correct what she said, and she was f**king ballsy for saying it, and she was telling the truth. She wasn’t lying.”