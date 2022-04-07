Ellen De ‘Generous’ to Rain Millions on Staff

Tarnished Ellen DeGeneres is banking on salvaging her reputation by giving millions to her staff when her gabfest ends on May 26, sources say.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to a close after 19 seasons amid sinking ratings and an avalanche of scandal, which painted the TV yakker as a big-time bully who lorded over a toxic work environment. But insiders say she’s determined to buy some goodwill on her way out the door!

A source claims Ellen, 64, and Warner Bros., the production company behind the syndicated show, worked together to ensure staffers will be well compensated.“It was not even a question for Ellen to cover bonuses, that was very important to her,” a tipster spills.

Ellen offered an on-air apology to employees in 2020, but did not admit to any wrongdoing — and entertainment insiders expect her to helm future TV projects as a producer.