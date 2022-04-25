Duck-lip Megan Fox Ain’t so Foxy!

Pouty Megan Fox’s ballooning duck lips are becoming a turnoff to her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, who’s pleading with her to lay off the fillers, dish sources.

The 35-year-old Hollywood stunner and 32-year-old rapper are engaged to be married and “he wishes she wouldn’t do anything,” tattles an insider.

“He’s begging her to stop getting them so pumped up, it’s just not attractive. But she won’t listen.”

“It’s really sad because Megan is so stunning naturally, but she can’t seem to stop getting lip injections and it’s starting to look way overdone.”

“When you see her in person it’s very obvious that she’s got too much filler. Everyone is telling her to dial it back. Unfortunately, Megan’s not even close to ­listening. She loves the way it looks.”

The Transformers beauty has never come clean about getting plastic surgery, but there’s long been speculation she’s had work done to her face and body in the past.

“She won’t admit it but she’s been a regular at the plastic surgeon for years so if her fiancé thinks he’s going to change this about her now he’s going to be disappointed,” the insider notes.

Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated the actress, says, “Megan’s lips are quite well done” but says her kisser is a “little bit large for my taste.”

He adds “it’s easier to prevent lips from getting too big than it is to reverse them” so he tries to “let my patients see that overly large lips are not going to fit their face.”