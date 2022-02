Ruffled Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has something to quack about — he is celebrating two years of sobriety after a harrowing struggle with meth addiction!

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps,” the actor posted, along with side-by-side pics of how he’s gone from gaunt to looking healthy.

The 43-year-old former child actor — who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the misfits-on-ice film franchise — went through several meth-related arrests before cleaning up his act.