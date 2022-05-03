Disney’s Halo Slips!

Walt Disney Company execs are touting equality while treating talent poorly and stomping on staffers who aren’t in lockstep with the corporation’s profit-driven public agenda, critics charge!

The damning claims follow The National ENQUIRER’s bombshell report exposing allegations the Mickey Mouse biz is relentlessly pushing a political “woke” ideology on America’s children!

A former producer for ABC — the broadcast network helmed by Disney — tells The ENQUIRER about being fired over “typical newsroom talk.”

The producer, who requested anonymity, insists the words used were not related to racism, sexism or homophobia. However, the exec was promptly axed for “insensitivity.”

The stunned ex-staffer claims the dismissal packed an extra punch because job demands required them to work seven-day workweeks!

The source claims the company wouldn’t even allow time off for church and adds, “I told them my religious freedom was at risk, but they seemed more focused on making sure they didn’t look insensitive to things that would get them in trouble in the public light.”

Others have also griped about Disney’s apparent agenda and behind-the-scenes bullying!

Former ESPN sportscaster Jason Whitlock claims since Disney bought the network in 1996, it has “gone about the business of feminizing and wokefying sports” and “imposing the matriarchy” on the world!

“Newsies” co-stars Ele Keats and Arvie Lowe Jr. have recently said Disney mailed them horrible reviews about their work in the 1992 flop.

Actress Gina Carano was cut loose from The Mandalorian in 2021 following backlash over her online posts about politics and coronavirus.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison was accused of being dismissive of racism after defending a contestant in a TV interview, which cost him his longtime gig last year.

Meanwhile, as The ENQUIRER reported, critics charge Disney’s elitist execs are blatantly promoting gay, trans and bisexual points of view in the entertainment empire’s storylines — like the addition of homosexual sidekick LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast flick.

In a recently leaked video Karey Burke, the company’s head of entertainment and self-proclaimed “mother of two queer children,” quoted her son telling her “Gen-Z is 30 to 40 percent queerer than other generations, Mom, so Disney better get with it.”