Disney’s Dark Kingdom Exposed!

The Walt Disney Company has morphed from the happiest place on earth into an evil empire by relentlessly pushing a political “woke” agenda on children, pricing ordinary Americans out of its iconic parks and contributing to the ruin of its biggest little stars, outraged critics charge.

The multibillion-dollar enterprise has grown so haughty it makes its own laws at its largest park in Orlando, Fla., infuriating the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis. The rising political star is now calling to end Disney’s “self-governing” status for pushing what he calls their “woke ideology.”

Disney has publicly blasted Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans teachers from discussing “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” with children under nine, and vowed to fight for its repeal.

Disney’s elitist executives have also banned the use of terms like “boys” and “girls” at its parks, and blatantly promote gay, trans and bisexual points of view in their storylines, critics charge.

“They have built a very successful brand by creating wholesome entertainment for kids, and to jeopardize that by coming out in favor of radical indoctrination on gender identity, sexual orientation and age-inappropriate subjects for kids in kindergarten through third grade is incomprehensible,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw tells The National ENQUIRER.

She cites Disney’s seeming fixation on queer content, including a same-sex kiss in the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. Her argument is bolstered by a leaked audio, featuring a Disney producer boasting about adding “queerness” wherever she can.

Pushaw points out the hypocrisy.

“Their executives are open about this but censor that content when they do business in China and countries like Saudi Arabia that have very conservative fundamentalist governments,” Pushaw says.

Despite its “woke” stance, in 2020 Disney filmed parts of the movie Mulan in a Chinese region that’s home to 12 million ethnically oppressed Uyghur Muslims, who’ve been sent to concentration camps!

For a kid-oriented company, Disney has an alarming history of employing child predators, sources claim. In 2019, former exec Michael Laney was sentenced to 81 months in prison for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in Portland a decade earlier.

In other instances, cops caught three Disney employees in a sex trafficking dragnet. Another four Disney workers were nabbed as part of a vice operation, including one who sent lewd messages to a sheriff’s deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl.

CNN has reported at least 35 Disney workers were arrested on child sex charges between 2006 and 2014, although none of the alleged incidents involved kids visiting the theme parks.

According to sources, company execs seem to have no trouble looking the other way when it suits them. Michael Jackson had his own suite at Disney World, where he is believed to have entertained children despite repeated allegations by numerous young boys he’d abused them from 1993 onward.

To top it all, Disney’s theme parks have become increasingly unaffordable for most Americans.

Numbers crunched by The ENQUIRER found the cost of a trip to Disney World has ballooned to between roughly $3,700 and $6,800 for a family of two adults and two children.

“It’s just too much darn money,” personal finance expert Andy LaPointe tells The ENQUIRER. “Disney’s parks are unfortunately becoming a playground for the rich.”