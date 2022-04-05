Dick Van Dyke’s Money & Marriage Meltdown

Happily wed to his second wife for a decade, Dick Van Dyke confesses he feared hooking up with 46-years-younger Arlene Silver because he thought people would see her as a “gold digger!”

Now 96, the Mary Poppins legend was 86 and Arlene was 40 when they tied the knot in 2012.

But the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, who has four grown kids with Margie Willett, his wife from 1948 to 1984, feared getting serious with the pretty makeup artist because “I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man — but no one ever took that attitude.”

Van Dyke, who also lived with actress Michelle Triola Marvin for 30 years, credits Arlene with keeping him chipper, gushing: “She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day.”