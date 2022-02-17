Demon Dogs RIP Off Sitter’s Face

Dog-sitter Jacqueline Durand has barely survived after two hell hounds she was hired to watch ate her face in a horrific ambush attack, court papers claim.

The 22-year-old University of Texas coed was so badly savaged, she was still hospitalized more than a month after the Dec. 23 attack and may never live a normal life again, her devastated parents say.

In a lawsuit against owners Ashley and Justin Bishop of Coppell, Jackie’s lawyers insist she’s “permanently and catastrophically” disfigured.

“Her ears, nose, upper lip, and face — from cheek bone to cheek bone — were pulled off,” says her dad, John. “She will never look the same.”

The horror happened as Jacqueline, who earns money dog-sitting while attending college in Dallas, opened the door of the Bishop home to mind their three pooches, which she’d met just once before when she was hired.

She was “immediately” attacked by two of the pets — a German shepherd and a pit bull that savaged her like hungry wolves on a young deer, her folks claim.

Jacqueline was “dragged throughout the home, clothes ripped off with 800 to 1,000 bites around her body,” her dad says.

Cops responding to Jackie’s calls for help found the glass storm door ripped from its hinges, the front door wide open, blood in the entrance hall and Jacqueline on her stomach moaning with her face — below her eyes — torn off and her ears eaten, reports indicate.

The lawsuit charges the Bishops knew their dogs were vicious and had a warning sign on the front door saying: “Crazy Dogs. Please Don’t Knock or Ring the Bell. Call or Text Instead” and to leave any deliveries.

Yet the animals were roaming free and not in their kennels when Jacqueline arrived, the suit charges.

A judge ordered the canines put down. The Durands, who want at least $1 million in damages, claim the Bishops have yet to apologize for the horror.

As for Jackie, “it’s a day-by-day journey,” says her attorney.