David Hasselhoff is thrilled a judge slashed ex-wife Pamela Bach’s spousal support payment in half!

The Hoff gloated about his Nov. 30 victory, which featured him telling the judge he’d already paid the former soap dish nearly $3 million in alimony — and it’s time she got a job!

Hizzoner partially agreed, cutting Pam’s support from $10,000 a month to $5,000.

But the “Baywatch” and “Knight Rider” star, who said he needed cash to plan his retirement, still wishes the payments were chopped to zero!