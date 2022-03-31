Danica Patrick Boytoy Fling Crashes & Burns

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is proving to be hell on wheels with the sudden crash of her love-in with boyfriend Carter Comstock after less than a year of dating.

Carter’s the second hunk to get away in less than two years following her 2020 split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The sexy retired speedster, who turns 40 March 25, writes she and Comstock, 34, parked their romance months ago, saying: “We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn’t work, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a really fun time and we didn’t do a lot of really amazing things.”

Patrick and the co-founder of the Freshly meal delivery biz hooked up last April. At the time, the retired Indy and NASCAR driver gushed, “I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that’s just what we do.”

The 5-foot-2, 100-pound racer romanced Rodgers from 2018 to 2020 and hooked up with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2012 to 2017. She divorced fitness trainer hubby Paul Hospenthal in 2013.