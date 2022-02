Dough-dripping Dollar, 59, preaches a “prosperity gospel” at his Christian World Changers Church International outside Atlanta. Creflo practices what he preaches, owning two Rolls-Royces, a private jet and three multimillion-dollar homes! It seems creature comforts have not entirely soothed his soul. The pastor had to attend anger management classes after he was arrested in June 2012 for allegedly attacking his teenage daughter. The battery charges were dropped a year later.