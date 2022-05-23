‘Crazy’ Thandiwe Newton’s Doomed New Love!

Unhinged Westworld wonder Thandiwe Newton is piling on the PDA to make sure everyone knows she’s hot and heavy with boytoy Lonr — but the rapper’s family says she looks “crazy as hell” and will never be able to hold on to him!

The “highly strung” actress, 49, lost no time after reportedly splitting from husband Ol Parker, 52, in locking lips in Malibu with the 25-year-old musician, born Elijah Dias.

But the father of Elijah — who is just four years older than Thandiwe and Ol’s 21-year-old daughter, Ripley — says she’d better get it while it’s hot!

“She looks crazy as hell to me. All the pretty ones are crazy like that,” says Jimmy Varner, 58. “But when he’s ready to settle down and be having kids, he ain’t going to settle for her!”

The actress “is acting like a smitten teenager” with Elijah, spills a source.

Insiders say friends and family are worried for Thandiwe, whose behavior they say has been erratic, and who has denied being fired from Magic Mike 3 after a shoutfest with co-star Channing Tatum.