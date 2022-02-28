Cornoner Reveals Two Shooters Killed JFK!

Top CSI coroner Dr. Cyril Wecht is ripping the lid off the government’s chilling cover-up of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, insisting key evidence proves accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone!

In an explosive new book, The JFK Assassination Dissected, the 90-year-old expert says forensic evidence shows two gunmen killed the president as he rolled through Dallas’ Dealey Plaza in an open-car motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963.

But the key evidence — JFK’s brain — is missing!

Wecht first outlined his conclusion at a 1978 congressional hearing debunking the Warren Commission’s 1964 findings that Oswald, a former U.S. Marine marksman and Soviet Union sympathizer, was solely responsible for killing -Kennedy and fired three shots from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository overlooking the plaza.

While Congress ultimately determined there was a conspiracy surrounding the president’s death, U.S. lawmakers ignored Wecht’s science-based testimony about ballistics and Kennedy’s head wounds, which proved JFK wasn’t just shot from behind.

The former coroner insists another shooter fired from the grassy knoll alongside the motorcade route.

He notes the Warren Commission found a bullet in Kennedy’s back had an “upward trajectory” and that was impossible from someone -firing downward from the book depository.

“Under the single-bullet -theory, Oswald is the sole assassin,” says Wecht. “He’s firing from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository building, so the bullet is moving from up, downward, right?”

“So how the hell could it go upward?”

Instead, he says a second shooter fired “from the front, behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll” and that “two bullets hit Kennedy — one from the rear, one from the front.”

Other bizarre incidents prevented a full and thorough investigation of the assassination, Wecht says.

The Dallas coroner Dr. Earl Rose was prevented from doing an autopsy by Secret Service agents who bullied him by pinning him against a wall while JFK’s corpse was whisked to Washington, D.C., where the postmortem was done by two docs who were not certified coroners and had never “ever done a gunshot wound autopsy in their entire careers,” he says.

When Wecht wanted to examine autopsy evidence like “clothing, X-rays, bullets,” he learned they belonged to JFK’s wife, Jackie, who ordered them locked away in the National Archives for 75 years.

However, she put in a condition that after five years a “recognized expert in the field of pathology with a serious historic purpose” could see them.

When Wecht applied for that right in 1972 — so he could examine JFK’s brain —he was shocked to learn the key piece of evidence proving there were two shooters had mysteriously gone missing and “was no longer available.”

“If they had dissected the brain, they would’ve seen there were two bullets that hit Kennedy in the brain, one from the rear, and one from the front,” he says.

But the assassination was masterminded by CIA officials furious over Kennedy’s failure to back their attempted Bay of Pigs invasion designed to topple Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. While the CIA spies bungled the Castro coup, they got away with JFK’s murder, Wecht claims.

“Young people are still being taught that the 35th president was murdered by a lone gunman, and that is simply bulls**t,” says Wecht, who insists Oswald “had almost certainly been a CIA agent of some kind.”