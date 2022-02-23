Compelling Proof Life is Strange!

Minnesota cop Albert Jacobson’s badge was returned to the Hastings Police Department 127 years

after he was killed in the line of duty chasing a burglar. Jacobson’s great-granddaughter Gloria Hagestuen found it in her attic.

Forget the greenhouse effect! Scientists say in 2.3 billion years it will be too warm for life to exist on Earth because the sun is getting brighter and hotter and will eventually evaporate all water.

Elephants don’t forget their mother’s scent! A new study shows pachyderms recognize their mom by smell even after being kept at separate zoos for more than 30 years!

Disney’s It’s a Small World ride is even creepier than you thought. The dolls move 24/7 — even when the boats and music are turned off — because the hydraulic system never lets them rest.