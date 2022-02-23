Clinton’s White House Follies With Epstein & His Girls

Sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein visited Bill Clinton’s White House 17 times — and brought eight young women with him!

Damning White House logs confirm the visits by the late billionaire sex monster between 1993 and 1995 during Clinton’s first term as commander-in-chief and indicate their relationship was much closer than Hillary’s hubby has ever publicly let on.

Four of the women Epstein brought as arm candy — Norwegian heiress Celina Midelfart, then 21, former Miss Sweden Eva Andersson-Dubin, 33, twentysomething model. Francis Jardine and his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, 32 — were dating the pervert at the time they visited Clinton.

The child rapist’s relations with the other beauties he took to meet Clinton — Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver and Lyoubov Orlova — “are unclear,” says a source.

As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, flight logs for Epstein’s jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express” for all the young girls he’d have onboard, show Bill flew on the plane a slew of times including a 2004 trip to Africa for the Clinton Foundation.

The former president denies doing anything wrong or knowing Epstein, who died in his Manhattan prison cell in 2019 in what some believe was murder staged as a suicide, was raping and enslaving underage girls.

Of the gals Epstein took to the White House, beauty contest winner Andersson, now a doctor and wed to hedge-fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, admits she dated the sex trafficker on and off for 11 years.

Former model Jardine gushes about Epstein as her spiritual guru, saying: “He tried to expose me to a larger world, open my mind and stimulate my belief in myself that I could be many things as I was sorely lacking in true confidence when I first met him.”

She adds she will “always be grateful to have known him.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell is rotting in a federal cell awaiting sentencing for sex trafficking little girls.

She has appealed her December conviction and insists she’s innocent.