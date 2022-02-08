Clapton’s COVID Hypnosis Conspiracy

Cranky guitar god Eric Clapton seems to have come unstrung by declaring people who got the COVID vaccine are victims of a mind-control campaign!

The rabid 76-year-old “Layla” anti-vaxxer charges folks who opted for vaccines only did so because they were exposed to “subliminal hypnosis.”

He insists Ghent University clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet turned him on to the ruse saying, “It’s great, you know, the theory of mass hypnosis formation.”

“Then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube, which were like subliminal advertising. It’s been going on for a long time.”

And it’s not the first time Clapton clambered out on a COVID limb. Last year, he and fellow rock legend Van Morrison released the protest song “Stand and Deliver,” which compares the pandemic lockdowns to slavery.