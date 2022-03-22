Chris Pine Didn’t Pine for Tying Knot

Hunky Chris Pine’s romance with British beauty Annabelle Wallis didn’t live long and prosper because the Star Trek movie stud wasn’t prepared to tie the knot and start a family, sources squeal.

“Chris wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment. He liked the status quo and felt marriage was good for some people, but not for him,” spills an insider.

According to the tipster, the Malignant actress, 37, knew her star-crossed love wasn’t keen on getting hitched when their relationship launched nearly four years ago — but she’d hoped he’d change his mind!

However, the insider adds, “When Annabelle brought up the subject of getting married last summer, he let her know that just didn’t feel right to him.

“He and Annabelle wanted different things and knew a split was for the best.”