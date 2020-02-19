Why Shannen Doherty Hid Her Cancer Return!

Brave Shannen Doherty hid her devastating stage 4 cancer diagnosis from the public for a YEAR — because she didn’t want to lose work and have people look at her with pity!

The 48-year-old former 90210 star feared people would stare at her “like, ‘you’re a dead man walking,’ basically, and that they need to say their goodbyes to you or something, and also work dries up,” she said after revealing her deadly diagnosis on Feb. 4.

“I enjoy working and it gives me another reason to wake up every morning. It’s another reason to fight to stay alive!”

CRUEL INDUSTRY Shannen Doherty: Hollywood Blacklisted Me Over Cancer!

Shannen had a mastectomy in 2016 and was thrilled to announce the next year that her cancer was in remission.

But the star learned she’d had a recurrence after going to her oncologist with “odd pains.”

“In the back of your head, you are always suspecting this is going to happen, but I definitely in another way had convinced myself that I’d beaten it,” she admitted.

EXCLUSIVE Luke Perry Got Shannen Doherty A Role From Beyond The Grave!

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I’m petrified. I’m pretty scared.” Insiders said the actress will continue to seek treatment.

“Shannen has ALWAYS been a fighter,” spilled an insider. “She’s deeply in love with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after nine years of marriage — and they want to have many more.

“There’s no way she’s going to give up now!”