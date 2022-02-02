Close search popup button

Cataract Surgery Fights Dementia

By
Cataract
Cataract

Seniors who have cataracts removed are nearly 30 percent less likely to develop dementia than folks who don’t have the vision-improving surgery, according to new research.

Cataracts are primarily age-related and occur when proteins break down and clump together in the eye’s lens, creating cloudy areas.

After analyzing data from about 3,000 patients aged 65 and older, Washington-based scientists say correcting visual impairment may cause less social isolation, improved cognitive stimulation and a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Comments