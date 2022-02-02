Cataract Surgery Fights Dementia

Seniors who have cataracts removed are nearly 30 percent less likely to develop dementia than folks who don’t have the vision-improving surgery, according to new research.

Cataracts are primarily age-related and occur when proteins break down and clump together in the eye’s lens, creating cloudy areas.

After analyzing data from about 3,000 patients aged 65 and older, Washington-based scientists say correcting visual impairment may cause less social isolation, improved cognitive stimulation and a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.