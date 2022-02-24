Cataract Surgery Fights Dementia

Having cataract surgery may reduce your risk of developing dementia!

Cataracts are the clouding of the normally clear lens of the eye. The condition primarily affects people older than 40. Over 4 million Americans each year have their sight restored by cataract removal.

But a new study from scientists at University of Washington found an added benefit: a 29 percent lower risk of memory-robbing conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is really exciting. No other medical intervention has shown such a strong association with lessening dementia risk in older individuals,” says lead researcher Dr. Cecilia Lee, an associate professor of ophthalmology.