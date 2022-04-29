Cameron Diaz & Nicole Richie’s Twin Baby Fever!

Close-knit Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are each dreaming of having another baby — and the kid-crazy sisters-in-law are hoping to take their surrogate journeys together, tipsters dish.

Charlie’s Angels movie beauty Cameron, 49, and hubby Benji Madden are planning for a second child, causing Nicole to crave a third with husband Joel Madden, insiders spill.

“They’re always over each other’s houses. It’s always the four of them and the kids,” a source snitches.

Former Simple Life reality star Nicole married Good Charlotte singer Joel in 2010 and later introduced longtime pal Cameron to her hubby’s identical twin and bandmate, Benji. The screen star and the guitarist tied the knot in January 2015, and The Mask actress left Hollywood behind to focus on her family life!

Cameron and Benji, 43, welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019 with help of a surrogate, and the insider says they’re eager to go through the process again!

“They’ve been talking with Nicole a lot about it. Of course, that’s got Nicole seriously thinking about doing that, too,” confides the source.

The twiggy fashion designer and Joel are parents to daughter Harlow, 14, and son Sparrow, 12.

The spy squeals, “She’s 40 and doesn’t feel like her body is up for another pregnancy. But she’s very open to the idea of a surrogate.”

But according to the source, Cameron’s plans are not the only reason why Nicole — the adopted daughter of superstar singer Lionel Richie — is longing for a new bundle of joy!

“Nicole’s kids are both growing up so fast. They really don’t need her that much anymore. She can’t help but miss when they were little, and she’s started saying she wants another one,” whispers the source.

“Cameron and Nicole are even kicking around the idea of trying for twins with the same surrogate. Right now, it’s all about getting Joel on board. He doesn’t have baby fever the way Nicole does. But Cameron and Nicole are working on him. They’d love to make this happen, but either way it will go ahead for Cameron and Benji sooner rather than later.”